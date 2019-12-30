In an interview with Nikkei Asian Review , Tim Cook has hailed Japanese ink producer Seiko Advance as the reason Apple was able to release a Midnight Green version of its iPhone 11 Pro.

In an interview, Cook told Nikkei that Seiko Advance is the "reason" Apple was able to release its top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro in a new color called Midnight Green.

Earlier in December, Cook was pictured stood next to a giant vat of Midnight Green. According to the report, Cook spoke to the outlet that same day, stating "this was only made by high-quality control and craftsmanship."

Yukinori Kabe, sales manager of the paint supplier turned ink producer, noted that the company was able to develop a cleaner way of producing green ink that retained high color accuracy and durability. The report states that this new method, which didn't involve pollutants like halogens, appealed to Tim Cook. Apple, of course, prides itself on its environmental focus.

Seiko Advance is the sole supplier of all the colors for the iPhone 11 Pro range, whilst the LCD iPhone 11's colors are produced by a range of suppliers.

The report also claims that the feelings in this relationship were definitely mutual. Seiko Advance was equally impressed with Cook and the way it was treated stating: