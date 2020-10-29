During Apple's Q4 earnings call today, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased upcoming products from the company. Without giving away anything, Cook said that the company still has "a few more exciting things in store" for Apple fans in 2020.

"Without giving away too much, I can tell you that this year has a few more exciting things in store."

One product that Cook is most likely referring to is the company's first Mac powered by Apple Silicon. The company has already announced that the first Apple Silicon Mac will launch by the end of the year, so it is a safe bet to predict that Cook is, without naming it directly, referring to the first Mac running its own processor.

A couple of other wildcards would be AirTags and AirPods Studio, a couple of long-anticipated accessories from the company.

AirTags, which would be Apple's competitive product to Tile, will reportedly help users keep track of their wallets, bags, suitcases, and anything else you wouldn't necessarily have an iPhone attached to.

AirPods Studio, Apple's rumored over-the-ear headphones, is also a possibility. The headphones have reportedly experienced production issues which put the release out as far as March next year, but there is always a chance that Apple releases it this year instead.

Whatever Cook is referring to, the company will reportedly announce all of them at another virtual event that will reportedly occur on November 17.