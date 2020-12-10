Reported by Bloomberg, Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook says most of its corporate employees will not return to the office until at least June of next year. In a virtual town hall with Apple employees on Thursday, Cook shared details about the company's plans on returning to the office and said that this year proved remote work could become more of a norm moving forward.

Cook said it "seems likely" that the majority of teams won't be back before June 2021. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant has historically had an office-centric culture, but the CEO implied that the company's success this year during the pandemic lockdown could enable more flexibility to work remotely in the future.

Despite this newfound flexibility, Cook also reiterated his belief that "there's no replacement for face-to-face collaboration."

"There's no replacement for face-to-face collaboration, but we have also learned a great deal about how we can get our work done outside of the office without sacrificing productivity or results," he told staff, according to people familiar with the comments. "All of these learnings are important. When we're on the other side of this pandemic, we will preserve everything that is great about Apple while incorporating the best of our transformations this year."

Apple's corporate employees are normally off the week between Christmas and New Year's, and Cook announced that they would extend the paid holiday until January 4.

Cook added that because of the challenges over the past several months, Apple will be giving employees in many regions an additional paid holiday scheduled for Jan 4. Other companies, including Alphabet Inc.'s Google, have also given staff an additional paid day off recently.

The news about returning to Apple Park wasn't the only news during Thursday's town hall meeting. The company also announced that it was beginning to work on its own cellular modem, a shift that will eventually break Apple's need for Qualcomm to supply the modem for the iPhone.