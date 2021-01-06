Tim Cook says that today marks a 'shameful chapter in our nation's history'

What you need to know
- Tim Cook has lent his thoughts on today's events at the United States Capitol.
- The CEO said that "today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation's history."
Tim Cook has shared his thoughts to today's events at the United States Capitol. The Chief Executive Officer of Apple posted to Twitter tonight, saying that "those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account" and that the transition to the Biden administration must be completed.
He also stated the importance of our ideals holding up when they are challenged.
"Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation's history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden's administration. It's especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most."
Cook has commonly lent his perspective to a number of political, environmental, and social events. Recently, the CEO spoke at the UN Climate Summit, urging world leaders to act to protect the world against climate change.
Apple boss Tim Cook will tell world leaders that they must act "at this moment of historic urgency" during a speech to the United Nations' Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday.
The technology giant's chief executive will say that "every leader – of nations, of companies and of communities – has a particular burden to act" to cut carbon emissions around the world.
In an interview back in June 2020, the CEO also said that he brings up civil rights issues with President Trump regularly.
"Of course I do. And on that issue, my mind, as I said before, all roads lead to equality. … I believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. It's basically that simple. And that we start life on this equal footing and then the people that work hard can get ahead and those sorts of things. But we should start life on an equal footing. And I long for that day."
Pro-Trump rioters stormed the United States Capitol earlier today, pausing the certification of the presidential election in the country.
AirPods concept imagines reverse MagSafe charging and it needs to happen
Just imagine slapping your AirPods onto the back of your iPhone and having them charge via the magic of magnets.
Personalized ads and user privacy can coexist, Facebook tells businesses
Facebook has told business owners who use its advertising services that Apple's iOS 14 privacy changes will have "hard-hitting implications" on campaigns and that Apple's changes will benefit them and hurt businesses.
The next Animal Crossing Fishing Tourney is this Saturday!
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
These bags are the best way to store your NES Classic Edition
Have an NES Classic Edition but want something to store it in or travel with? Never leave it behind again with these affordable and secure bag options.