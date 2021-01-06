Tim Cook says that today marks a 'shameful chapter in our nation's history'

Tim Cook has shared his thoughts to today's events at the United States Capitol. The Chief Executive Officer of Apple posted to Twitter tonight, saying that "those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account" and that the transition to the Biden administration must be completed.

He also stated the importance of our ideals holding up when they are challenged.

"Today marks a sad and shameful chapter in our nation's history. Those responsible for this insurrection should be held to account, and we must complete the transition to President-elect Biden's administration. It's especially when they are challenged that our ideals matter most."

Cook has commonly lent his perspective to a number of political, environmental, and social events. Recently, the CEO spoke at the UN Climate Summit, urging world leaders to act to protect the world against climate change.

Apple boss Tim Cook will tell world leaders that they must act "at this moment of historic urgency" during a speech to the United Nations' Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday. The technology giant's chief executive will say that "every leader – of nations, of companies and of communities – has a particular burden to act" to cut carbon emissions around the world.

In an interview back in June 2020, the CEO also said that he brings up civil rights issues with President Trump regularly.

"Of course I do. And on that issue, my mind, as I said before, all roads lead to equality. … I believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. It's basically that simple. And that we start life on this equal footing and then the people that work hard can get ahead and those sorts of things. But we should start life on an equal footing. And I long for that day."

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the United States Capitol earlier today, pausing the certification of the presidential election in the country.