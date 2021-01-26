What you need to know
Apple CEO Tim Cook is due to make an introductory speech at EU data protection conference 'Computers, Privacy & Data Protection', later this week.
From MacErkopf:
Data protection and privacy have been very important to Apple for many years. For this reason, Apple boss Tim Cook is a much sought-after speaker at events. Therefore, allow us a brief outlook on next Thursday (January 28, 2021). On this day Tim Cook will speak at the EU data protection conference CPDP.
As announced today, Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver a statement at this year's computer, privacy and data protection conference. It is about the topic of "enforcing rights in a changing world".
Of course, this is not an "on-site" conference, but rather a virtual event that takes place in Brussels (Belgium). This is considered to be one of the most important international data protection and technology conferences, attended by executives from science, government, civil society and the private sector.
Cook will speak to open an Apple organized session titled 'A path to empowering choice and boosting user trust in advertising'. The session will be moderated by New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner, John Edwards, and Cook will be followed by speakers from Mozilla, and also Apple's Jane Horvath. From the program:
Advertising has played a crucial role in the growth of the internet. Many services that users value rely on advertising in order to provide those services. As advertising continues to evolve, how will user sentiment in relation to the creation of advertising profiles be reflected in technology? Technology solutions to provide choice and control to individuals are emerging in the market and the panel will consider how such solutions or others can be integrated into advertising practices to reflect the wishes and rights of individuals. The panel will also consider how laws such as the GDPR and many others have effectively put control in the hands of the individual. This panel is bringing together voices from Europe, Australasia and the United States to discuss and recommend actions for policymakers, regulators and all of us to help identify models of advertising which put the individual at the centre as a first step.
How can putting control in the hands of the individual become a shared goal for all? Are we placing too much responsibility on individuals to make the right choices for society at large? What role is there for strong laws? What are the most compelling solutions available to tackle these problems?
