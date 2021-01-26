Apple CEO Tim Cook is due to make an introductory speech at EU data protection conference 'Computers, Privacy & Data Protection', later this week.

FRom MacErkopf:

Data protection and privacy have been very important to Apple for many years. For this reason, Apple boss Tim Cook is a much sought-after speaker at events. Therefore, allow us a brief outlook on next Thursday (January 28, 2021). On this day Tim Cook will speak at the EU data protection conference CPDP. As announced today, Apple CEO Tim Cook will deliver a statement at this year's computer, privacy and data protection conference. It is about the topic of "enforcing rights in a changing world". Of course, this is not an "on-site" conference, but rather a virtual event that takes place in Brussels (Belgium). This is considered to be one of the most important international data protection and technology conferences, attended by executives from science, government, civil society and the private sector.

Cook will speak to open an Apple organized session titled 'A path to empowering choice and boosting user trust in advertising'. The session will be moderated by New Zealand's Privacy Commissioner, John Edwards, and Cook will be followed by speakers from Mozilla, and also Apple's Jane Horvath. From the program: