Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at European startup event VivaTech in June

Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at the VivaTech conference in June, organizers of the event have revealed.

In a tweet Wednesday event organizers stated "Newsflash! Apple CEO Tim Cook will speak at #VivaTech for the first time!"

VivaTech says its conference is Europe's biggest startup and tech event, taking place from June 16 through 19 in Paris and online. Also on the bill for 2021 are Microsoft President Brad Smith, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and more. Cook joins tech heavyweights including Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Justin Trudeau, and Jack Ma, who have all previously spoken at the event.

The four day event will feature some 13,000 startups and more than 3,000 investors from 125 countries, from the website:

We bring together the best innovation actors to ignite positive change in business and for society. We act as a global catalyst for digital transformation and startup growth. For 2021, we're launching an unmissable hybrid edition. Expect the best of both worlds, with a blend of online and in-person for an augmented event experience. You'll be able to discover the latest innovations, inspiring speakers, budding startups and much more, in Paris or simply from your couch. VivaTech is giving you the chance to meet attendees from 125 countries, hear world top speakers talk live, discover AfricaTech and EuropaTech challenges, and benefit from our simultaneous multiplex events that will take place on 3 continents. VivaTech is much more than 4 days. It's a community that meets all year-round. Around the event, participate on our online platform, to continue networking and access replays of our talks. Beyond VivaTech in June, join inspiring gatherings of the world's leading tech ecosystems organised by our very own VivaTech Tour.

VivaTech has not confirmed exactly when Cook will speak or on what subject.