As part of his tour across Japan, Tim Cook sat down for an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review to talk about the company's economic impact, privacy, and antitrust. Reported by Appleinsider, Cook talked about how the company has created "well over 2 million" jobs in the United States, a remark based off of the2.4 million jobs the company claimed credit for. The estimation was based on positions at the Apple Store, its corporate campus, developers, and suppliers.

Cook talked about how, while the assembly of most of its products happens overseas, the sourcing of materials and manufacturing is thriving domestically.