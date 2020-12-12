What you need to know
- Tim Cook will address a UN climate summit today, where he will tell leaders that it is time to act at this moment of "historic urgency."
A new report states Tim Cook will tell UN leaders that they all have a responsibility to act at this moment of "historic urgency" later today.
As reported earlier this week, Cook is to speak at the United Nations' Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday, December 12.
According to The Irish Examiner:
Apple boss Tim Cook will tell world leaders that they must act "at this moment of historic urgency" during a speech to the United Nations' Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday.
The technology giant's chief executive will say that "every leader – of nations, of companies and of communities – has a particular burden to act" to cut carbon emissions around the world.
Mr Cook will give a short address at the event, co-hosted by the UN, UK, and France, which marks five years since the Paris Agreement – the world's first comprehensive treaty on tackling climate change – was secured in the French capital.
As per the report, the leaders of countries such as China, Japan, Canada, and other EU nations will speak about new efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
Cook will reportedly encourage leaders to build a "carbon neutral economy".
Earlier this year, Apple committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 through a mix of reduction and offsetting its global emissions. Apple's 2019 CO2 footprint was just over 25 million metric tons. Already this year it has reduced this by nearly 2.5 million by removing the power adapter from the box of its iPhone lineup and that of the Apple Watch. Apple also hopes to become a closed-loop manufacturing system that doesn't require extracting any materials from the earth, using instead 100% recycled material.
