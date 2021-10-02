What you need to know
- Tim Cook has reportedly been confirmed as the owner of a stunning $10M California mansion.
- Cook reportedly bought the La Quinta property in 2019.
- It features 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and nearly 10,000 square feet of living space.
A new report says that Tim Cook has been confirmed as the owner of a stunning $10M mansion in La Quinta, California.
Dirt's James McClain reports that Cook bought a "lavish estate" in La Quinta's exclusive Madison Club. Whilst he was only very recently confirmed as the owner, he's apparently been in residence for a while now:
This deal actually closed a very long time ago, back near the dawn of time. (Two years ago, to be more precise, long before COVID-19 had entered the general lexicon and face masks were a political talking point.) But although long suspected, it's taken until now to finally confirm that the mystery Silicon Valley buyer who paid $10.1 million for a mansion in La Quinta's celebrity-infested Madison Club was Apple chieftain Tim Cook.
The absolutely incredible home is exactly the kind of space you'd expect the CEO of Apple to call home. That, or a house machined from a single piece of aluminium, of course.
It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nearly 10,000 square feet of living space. Cook even landed himself a bargain, paying just $9.1 million of the $10M asking price, the property is apparently worth around $12 million now, a drop in the ocean to Cook who has garnered an immense fortune thanks to generous stock awards from his tenure at the helm in Cupertino.
Photos which you can see in full here, include some awesome outdoor space with a striking infinity pool with swim-up bar and views of the Santa Rosa Mountains, firepits (yes there is more than one), and some pretty stunning floor to ceiling windows that give that classic indoor-outdoor California feel. The property also reportedly has an executive office, wet bar with a custom billiard table, two kitchens, and more. Madison Club residents also get access to an exclusive clubhouse that includes fine dining, a spa, and a gym.
