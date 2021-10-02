A new report says that Tim Cook has been confirmed as the owner of a stunning $10M mansion in La Quinta, California.

Dirt's James McClain reports that Cook bought a "lavish estate" in La Quinta's exclusive Madison Club. Whilst he was only very recently confirmed as the owner, he's apparently been in residence for a while now:

This deal actually closed a very long time ago, back near the dawn of time. (Two years ago, to be more precise, long before COVID-19 had entered the general lexicon and face masks were a political talking point.) But although long suspected, it's taken until now to finally confirm that the mystery Silicon Valley buyer who paid $10.1 million for a mansion in La Quinta's celebrity-infested Madison Club was Apple chieftain Tim Cook.

The absolutely incredible home is exactly the kind of space you'd expect the CEO of Apple to call home. That, or a house machined from a single piece of aluminium, of course.

It features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and nearly 10,000 square feet of living space. Cook even landed himself a bargain, paying just $9.1 million of the $10M asking price, the property is apparently worth around $12 million now, a drop in the ocean to Cook who has garnered an immense fortune thanks to generous stock awards from his tenure at the helm in Cupertino.