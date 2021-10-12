What you need to know
- The popular Tiny Wings will be available in Apple Arcade this Friday.
- The game, carrying the name Tiny Wings+, will be playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
Subscribers to Apple Arcade can look forward to the arrival of Tiny Wings+ on the game subscription service this coming Friday, October 15. Apple confirmed the release date in an email to iMore today.
Tiny Wings+ was first teased almost a month ago with nothing more than a "coming soon" release date. Now, we know that October 15 is the big day — just a few days before Apple will likely announce a raft of new products.
As for Tiny Wings+, the game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and looks to rekindle some of the fun we all had playing the original release back in the day.
You have always dreamed of flying - but your wings are tiny. Luckily the world is full of beautiful hills. Use the hills as jumps - slide down, flap your wings and fly! At least for a moment - until this annoying gravity brings you back down to earth. But the next hill is waiting for you already. Watch out for the night and fly as fast as you can. Otherwise flying will only be a dream once again.
Those playing on iPad can look forward to a split-screen multiplayer experience and support for iCloud means that games will sync and move from device to device, just as you do.
Want to get ready for the big day? You can pre-register for the download right now.
If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. You'll need a controller to play on Apple TV, so why not treat yourself?
