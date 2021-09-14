Game subscription service Apple Arcade will be in the presence of a great when TIny Wings+ arrives "soon." The game has long been a stalwart of the App Store and wasted hours upon hours of our time, and now it's coming to Apple Arcade.

While Apple isn't saying exactly when Tiny Wings+ will be available, the release is likely to happen within the next couple of weeks or so. When it does, Tiny Wings+ will be playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. No game controller support will be present, but that's because it really isn't needed here.

You have always dreamed of flying - but your wings are tiny. Luckily the world is full of beautiful hills. Use the hills as jumps - slide down, flap your wings and fly! At least for a moment - until this annoying gravity brings you back down to earth. But the next hill is waiting for you already. Watch out for the night and fly as fast as you can. Otherwise flying will only be a dream once again.

Gamers on iPad can enjoy split-screen multiplayer, while iCloud support means your game progression will be synced between all of your devices.

Tiny Wings is an App Store classic and it's great to see it making an appearance in Apple Arcade. With no ads or in-app purchases, this is the kind of game you absolutely don't mind your kids playing. Just expect to struggle to make them stop at some point — and the same might go for yourself, too!

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. It would be of no use when playing Tiny Wings+ of course, but there are tons of Apple Arcade games that would absolutely benefit from a proper controller rather than on-screen controls.