Since Apple began closing its stores across the globe in response to the coronavirus pandemic, its Today at Apple sessions have been on hiatus. Even for the stores that have reopened, Apple has held off on holding the events to ensure that social distancing practices remain in place in its retail locations.

While Today at Apple sessions have remained postponed in physical stores, Apple is getting ready to start up virtual sessions in London. In collaboration with Spotlight, the company is launching 'Made in LDN' for those interested in the music industry.

"Want to make it in music? Find out how in this FREE online creative programme curated by DJ and presenter Carly Wilford. Dive headfirst into the music industry world on this exclusive programme. With sessions covering everything from building your artist reputation and the secrets of the A&R manager to crafting lyrics and montaging music videos, this is your chance to learn from the experts. And in the final session, you'll have the unique opportunity to showcase YOUR music to industry professionals, including singer and producer Kali Claire."

The sessions are running from July 27 to August 28 on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The program is open to attendees ranging from 16 to 25 years old.

"This online programme will run from 27th Jul – 28th Aug. Sessions will run twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-7pm. Places on the programme are extremely limited with places being awarded based on the strength of your application and your music. Open to 16 – 25 year olds."

If you'd like to attend one of the sessions, you can apply for the program on the Spotlight website.