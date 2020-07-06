What you need to know
- Today at Apple is starting up sessions again in London.
- The 'Made in LDN' sessions will be held online.
- Sessions will run from July 27 through August 28.
Since Apple began closing its stores across the globe in response to the coronavirus pandemic, its Today at Apple sessions have been on hiatus. Even for the stores that have reopened, Apple has held off on holding the events to ensure that social distancing practices remain in place in its retail locations.
While Today at Apple sessions have remained postponed in physical stores, Apple is getting ready to start up virtual sessions in London. In collaboration with Spotlight, the company is launching 'Made in LDN' for those interested in the music industry.
"Want to make it in music? Find out how in this FREE online creative programme curated by DJ and presenter Carly Wilford. Dive headfirst into the music industry world on this exclusive programme. With sessions covering everything from building your artist reputation and the secrets of the A&R manager to crafting lyrics and montaging music videos, this is your chance to learn from the experts. And in the final session, you'll have the unique opportunity to showcase YOUR music to industry professionals, including singer and producer Kali Claire."
The sessions are running from July 27 to August 28 on Mondays and Thursdays from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The program is open to attendees ranging from 16 to 25 years old.
"This online programme will run from 27th Jul – 28th Aug. Sessions will run twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-7pm. Places on the programme are extremely limited with places being awarded based on the strength of your application and your music. Open to 16 – 25 year olds."
If you'd like to attend one of the sessions, you can apply for the program on the Spotlight website.
Hell froze over, pigs flew, and Google added Split View to Gmail for iPad
Google's reputation for being awfully slow to adding support for new iOS features is well earned but it's now added support for Split View on iPad. And it only took five years.
'Greyhound' star Tom Hanks isn't a fan of the movie's Apple TV+ debut
Tom Hanks stars in "Greyhound," a movie that should have been hitting cinemas. But COVID-19 put paid to that and Hanks isn't happy he's had to settle for Apple TV+.
Keep your gear charged with this 10000mAh USB-C power bank down to just $9
This power bank features both 18W PD USB-C and Quick Charge 3.0 USB-A ports. It's slim and light and can refill most modern phones at least twice over making it a perfect addition to your daily carry. Use the below coupon to save.
Get a wireless charger for hassle-free charging
Want to try out or love the idea of Qi-charging? These are our favorite wireless chargers for iPhone!