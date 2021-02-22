As reported by 9to5Mac, Today at Apple is making some of its creative sessions available virtually to anyone. Starting in March, the company will offer basic sessions on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac online for any customers to attend.

The sessions, according to Apple, are perfect for those who are new to a device, upgraded to a new design, or just want a refresher.

Apple says the virtual versions of its popular Product Skills sessions are designed for those who are new to their device, have recently upgraded, or simply want to learn more on how to get the most out of their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. The sessions will cover hardware and software basics, tips for staying productive while working at home, and resources for going further with your devices. Apple began offering similar sessions in Australia in January for students preparing for the new term.

The sessions, while virtual, will be live, so attendees can submit questions to be answered by the Apple creatives.

All virtual Today at Apple sessions include an interactive Q&A segment. Your voice, face, and name won't be visible to other participants, but you can submit questions through the session chat. If you're using an iPhone or iPad to join, download the Cisco Web Meetings app ahead of time to avoid missing the start of your session.

You can check out more about each of the new virtual sessions below: