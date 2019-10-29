What you need to know
- ToothFairy has updated its app for macOS.
- The app has added icons for AirPods Pro, as well as Beats X.
- Connect your AirPods Pro to your Mac with a single keypress or click.
ToothFairy has updated its app to version 2.6 to include support for AirPods Pro, as well as some other bug fixes and improvements.
According to the developer:
Version 2.6 of ToothFairy is now available. ToothFairy is a Mac menu bar utility that lets you connect AirPods to your Mac with a single click or keypress. It also works with other Bluetooth headphones and with input devices such as mice, keyboards, and game pad controllers. You can see at a glance which devices are connected, as well as their battery levels. ToothFairy can also make music and videos sound better by using a higher quality codec for audio output.
The improvements listed are:
- Added icons for AirPods Pro, Beats X, Microsoft Surface Earbuds, and an alternate icon for a pair of regular AirPod that are positioned symmetrically rather than offset.
- Adjusted the way battery levels map to gradations in the menu bar gauge.
- Added a button to the About tab to open the ToothFairy manual.
- Worked around a macOS bug that could prevent launching the app after using AirPlay.
- Fixed a regression where the battery level wasn't shown if it was exactly 100%.
- Modernized the localizations.
- Reduced the size of the app.
The update means that users will now be able to see their AirPods Pro within the app once they launch tomorrow. Apple announced the brand new earbuds yesterday, they feature Active Noise Cancellation and cost $249.
Jumanji: The Video Game: Everything you need to know
Ahead of the new Jumanji movie, we're getting Jumanji: The Video Game, using the main characters from the recent films.
Apple TV+ will change the way the consumer watches video, say its execs
An interview with Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg published today has given us a sneak peek into the minds of Apple's two TV+ execs just days before the launch of Apple's brand new streaming service.
The YouTube AirPods Pro unboxings and reviews are rolling in
AirPods Pro won't go on sale until tomorrow, but some YouTubers were given an early chance to take them for a spin with videos now starting to appear online.
Go cable-free with these wireless chargers for your AirPods Pro
Ordered the new AirPods Pro? You're going to want to have a good wireless charger to go with them, and here are our top picks.