So you're looking for a new credit card, but there are a lot of options out there and you're not sure how to begin your search. Well you've come to the right place. Shopping for a new card isn't an easy task. There's so much to consider from fees to flexible rewards. In the next few paragraphs, I'll outline some of the main areas you should think about when looking for new plastic (or metal).

Determine your payment capability

There are plenty of good reasons to be getting a new credit card. Maybe you're thinking about making a large purchase such as a vacation or furniture. Maybe the winter holidays are coming up and you've got a lot of gifts to buy. Or maybe you just want it around for emergency purposes. Whatever the reason may be, ensure that you have a good idea of how you can pay it back. If purchases on the new card are limited and you know you can likely pay back in full each month, then the interest rate is unimportant. If you are going to carry a balance, then you want to look for the lowest possible interest rates or maybe cards with a 0% introductory period. If it's going to be for emergencies, then simply choose a no-fee card with the best interest rate.

Which issuer is currently offering the biggest bonus?

Credit card issuers are constantly adjusting their bonus offers and creating new promotions. They offer these incentives in different ways, the most common of which are lump sum cash back (typically around $500) and tens of thousands of miles/hotel points. Usually, you'll be required to meet a spending amount in the first 3 months (commonly between $2,000 - $5,000). So determine what kind of reward bonus you'd like and then look for a card with a limited time heightened intro offer. For example, the Chase Ink Business Cash card is currently offering $500 cash back when you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months and The Platinum Card® from American Express is offering 60,000 Membership Rewards® points when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months.