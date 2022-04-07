Feral Interactive has today released its Total War: MEDIEVAL II game for iPhone and iPad.

The company stated:

Total War™: MEDIEVAL II is out now on iOS and Android, as the BAFTA-nominated strategy classic comes to mobile. With a compelling mix of massive real-time battles and sophisticated turn-based strategy, this is the complete Total War desktop classic brought to iOS and Android without compromise, as seventeen playable factions vie for supremacy across three continents throughout the turbulent Middle Ages.

MEDIEVAL II is one of the greatest strategy games of its generation, that built on the success of Rome: Total War. Like the latter, the former has now been remade for mobile and is available to download from the App Store now.

Fans can expect the same classic campaign as the old game, with intuitive touch controls to match. There are huge real-time battles with thousands of on-screen units, as well as many additional gameplay features designed to make playing on mobile a breeze. That includes a new Command Slowdown feature which puts battles into slow-mo while you give orders.