What you need to know
- Total War: MEDIEVAL II is now available on iOS and Android.
- Feral Interactive has remade the classic PC strategy game for iPhone and iPad.
- It features touch controls, real-time battles, and the classic campaign from the original game.
Feral Interactive has today released its Total War: MEDIEVAL II game for iPhone and iPad.
The company stated:
Total War™: MEDIEVAL II is out now on iOS and Android, as the BAFTA-nominated strategy classic comes to mobile. With a compelling mix of massive real-time battles and sophisticated turn-based strategy, this is the complete Total War desktop classic brought to iOS and Android without compromise, as seventeen playable factions vie for supremacy across three continents throughout the turbulent Middle Ages.
MEDIEVAL II is one of the greatest strategy games of its generation, that built on the success of Rome: Total War. Like the latter, the former has now been remade for mobile and is available to download from the App Store now.
Fans can expect the same classic campaign as the old game, with intuitive touch controls to match. There are huge real-time battles with thousands of on-screen units, as well as many additional gameplay features designed to make playing on mobile a breeze. That includes a new Command Slowdown feature which puts battles into slow-mo while you give orders.
You can also watch this in-depth gameplay trailer:
The game costs $14.99/£12.99, but remember you're paying for a fully-fledged gaming experience, not some freemium app riddled with in-app purchases.
The Creative Assembly's Total War franchise has sold more than 34 million copies worldwide. Users will be able to play the game on all of Apple's best iPhones and iPads as long as they are running iOS 14 or later.
