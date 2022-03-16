Feral Interactive has today confirmed that the previously-announced Total War: MEDIEVAL II for iPad and iPhone is coming out on April 7.

The company stated:

Feral Interactive and Creative Assembly announced today that Total War™: MEDIEVAL II will release for iOS and Android on Thursday, April 7th. MEDIEVAL II brings Total War's compelling mix of massive real-time battles and intricate turn-based strategy to mobile. Set across three continents during the turbulent Middle Ages, spectacular conflicts and scheming rivals mark the path to power as the great kingdoms of the medieval world vie for supremacy. Be it through diplomacy or conquest, trade or subterfuge, players must secure the resources and loyalty required to rule an empire from the shores of Western Europe to the sands of Arabia.

The iPad and iPhone app will be a port of Creative Assembly's original smash-hit strategy game from 2006, a much-loved installment in the iconic Total War series, which has sold more than 34.4 million copies worldwide. Feral Interactive was the publisher behind the very enjoyable Rome Total War port for iPhone and iPad, which included the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansion packs when it was released.

The game will feature all the classic features of MEDIEVAL II, including 17 playable factions, real-time battles, settlement management, a massive campaign map, all underpinned by a new touch control interface design for iPhone and iPad.