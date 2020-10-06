What you need to know
- A Total War Saga: TROY is coming to macOS.
- As per the Windows release, it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive.
- Users who got the free copy for Windows will be able to redeem it on Mac.
Feral Interactive has today announced that A Total War Saga: TROY will be coming to macOS on October 8 as an Epic Games Store exclusive.
In a press release the company stated:
Feral Interactive have announced that A Total War Saga: TROY will be released for macOS this Thursday, October 8th, available exclusively from the Epic Games Store for $49.99 / £34.99 / €49,99.
Set against the striking backdrop of the Bronze Age Mediterranean, A Total War Saga: TROY is the first entry in the award-winning series to focus on the legendary Trojan War. Players will step onto the battlefields to command antiquity's most revered heroes, choosing their side in the contest for the coveted city of Troy.
Fans of the franchise might be aware that the Windows version of the game is also an Epic Games Exclusive, and was made free to download on release for 24 hours. Feral has confirmed that if you redeemed a free copy on Windows, you'll be able to redeem this on Mac also.
The Amazons DLC for A Total War Saga: TROY will also be released on October 8, and is free to anyone who registers for Total War Access.
A Total War Saga: TROY, requires macOS 10.15.6 and will run on the following Macs:
- All 13" MacBook Airs released since 2020
- All 13" MacBook Pros released since 2016
- All 15" MacBook Pros released since 2016
- All 16" MacBook Pros released since 2019
- All 21.5" iMacs released since 2017
- All 27" iMacs released since Late 2014
- All 27" iMac Pros released since Late 2017
- All Mac Pros released since Late 2013
