Feral Interactive has today announced that A Total War Saga: TROY will be coming to macOS on October 8 as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

In a press release the company stated:

Feral Interactive have announced that A Total War Saga: TROY will be released for macOS this Thursday, October 8th, available exclusively from the Epic Games Store for $49.99 / £34.99 / €49,99. Set against the striking backdrop of the Bronze Age Mediterranean, A Total War Saga: TROY is the first entry in the award-winning series to focus on the legendary Trojan War. Players will step onto the battlefields to command antiquity's most revered heroes, choosing their side in the contest for the coveted city of Troy.

Fans of the franchise might be aware that the Windows version of the game is also an Epic Games Exclusive, and was made free to download on release for 24 hours. Feral has confirmed that if you redeemed a free copy on Windows, you'll be able to redeem this on Mac also.