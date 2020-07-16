Feral Interactive has today announced the release of Total War: WARHAMMER II on the Mac App Store, the title originally created by the Creative Assembly.

Originally released back in 2017, Total War: WARHAMMER II is the sequel to the Creative Assembly's first installment of the real-time strategy game.

From the Mac App Store:

Total War: WARHAMMER II is a strategy game of colossal proportions. Choose from four iconic Races from the world of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, and mount a campaign of conquest to save or destroy the New World. Enjoy hundreds of hours of sophisticated gameplay with a combination of turn-based strategy on the campaign map and immense real-time clashes on the battlefield.

As mentioned, the game comes with free DLC packs including Mortal Empires, a campaign spanning both WARHAMMER I and II, and which requires both games to be played. DLC also includes seven more playable legendary lords and new factions, as well as the Laboratory for customizable battles. Further DLC packs are available by in-app purchase.

The game will work on the following Macs:

All 13" MacBook Pros released since 2016

All 15" MacBook Pros released since Late 2013 with a 2.3GHz processor or better

All 21.5" iMacs released since Late 2017

All 27" iMacs released since Late 2013 with a 2GB graphics card or better

Late 2012 models with a 2GB Nvidia 680MX graphics card are also supported

All 27" iMac Pros released since Late 2017

All Mac Pros released since Late 2013

Minimum system requirements include 2GHz processor, 8GB RAM, 1.5GB of Graphics memory, macOS 10.14 or later and at least 52GB of disk space.

PC Gamer awarded Total War: Warhammer II a 92 rating stating:

A maximalist sequel that improves on almost every aspect of the first game.