Feral Interactive has today announced that Total War: WARHAMMER III is coming to macOS on May 5, but you'll neeed an M1-based Mac to play it.

The company announced in a press release today:

SEGA® Europe Ltd, The Creative Assembly Ltd, and Feral Interactive are proud to announce the launch of Total War: WARHAMMER III for macOS on May 5th. A game of mind-blowing proportions that marks a fresh evolution for the beloved Total War franchise, WARHAMMER III is based on the renowned Warhammer Fantasy Battle tabletop wargame from Games Workshop®.

The game features seven playable races including the Grand Cathay and Kislev for the first time, as well as a new Realm of Chaos campaign and eight-player multiplayer.

There's also a new prologue campaign for new players and those who want a refresher of the game's mechanics.

Most interestingly, Total War: WARHAMMER III is initially only being released for Apple silicon. That means you'll need a Mac with an M1 chip to play it. That could be one of Apple's best MacBooks, such as the MacBook Air with M1 or 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1, the M1 Mac mini, or one of Apple's more recent and more powerful devices, either the new MacBook Pro (2021) or the Mac Studio.

Other requirements include macOS 12.0.1, 8GB of RAM, and 125GB of storage.

Total War is one of the most successful gaming franchises in history, selling nearly 38 million copies across its historical titles and the Warhammer series.