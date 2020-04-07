What you need to know
- Accessory maker totallee has announced a brand new UV phone sanitizer.
- It can kill germs and bacteria on your phone.
- It can also clean small items like keys and AirPods, and doubles as a wireless charger!
Accessory maker totallee has announced its brand new UV phone sanitizer, which can kill germs and bacteria on your phone.
The new device costs $99, and its website states:
Disinfect your phone with the push of a button. Our UV sanitizer is powered by dual, ultraviolet lights that kill harmful germs and bacteria on your cell phone, keys, wallet, AirPods and more. This sterilizer also doubles as a fast wireless charger.
According to totallee's website, your phone is 18 times dirtier than a public toilet. The UV phone sanitizer uses UVB and UVC rays to eliminate germs and bacteria from your phone. It also doubles as a fast wireless charger that is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. It works at up to 10W for Samsung devices and up to 7.5W for iPhone. It will also support Fast Charging, however, you need to buy a specific QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for that.
totallee told us that you can also use the UV phone sanitizer for other small items you handle all the time, such as your keys, your wallet or even your AirPods.
Right now the UV phone sanitizer is available to pre-order on their website at the aforementioned price, and products will start shipping on April 15. The UV phone sanitizer also comes with a 2-year warranty, where totallee will send you a free product replacement should anything happen to yours, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Clean your phone
UV Phone Sanitizer
Use ultraviolet light to kill germs and bacteria on your phone.
Not only does the UV Phone Sanitizer clean your phone, wallet, keys, and AirPods, you can also use it as a wireless charger!
iPhone maker Foxconn sees its Q1 sales fall 12% likely thanks to pandemic
Foxconn's Q1 of 2020 was always going to be impacted by coronavirus. It was just a question of how bad the numbers would be.
How well does the iPhone 11 hold up 6 months later? Rene Ritchie reviews.
After 6-months of abuse and just as many software updates, we're taking another look at Apple's current iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro flagship phones.
Apple slashes HomePod employee discount, could signal inventory offload
Apple is offering employees a discount of 50% on its HomePod, in a clear sign that a refresh may be on the way.
Check out these weirdly adorable AirPods cases
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.