Accessory maker totallee has announced its brand new UV phone sanitizer, which can kill germs and bacteria on your phone.

The new device costs $99, and its website states:

Disinfect your phone with the push of a button. Our UV sanitizer is powered by dual, ultraviolet lights that kill harmful germs and bacteria on your cell phone, keys, wallet, AirPods and more. This sterilizer also doubles as a fast wireless charger.

According to totallee's website, your phone is 18 times dirtier than a public toilet. The UV phone sanitizer uses UVB and UVC rays to eliminate germs and bacteria from your phone. It also doubles as a fast wireless charger that is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. It works at up to 10W for Samsung devices and up to 7.5W for iPhone. It will also support Fast Charging, however, you need to buy a specific QC 2.0/3.0 adapter for that.

totallee told us that you can also use the UV phone sanitizer for other small items you handle all the time, such as your keys, your wallet or even your AirPods.

Right now the UV phone sanitizer is available to pre-order on their website at the aforementioned price, and products will start shipping on April 15. The UV phone sanitizer also comes with a 2-year warranty, where totallee will send you a free product replacement should anything happen to yours, and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.