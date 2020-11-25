What you need to know
- Hot is a free open source app that tracks your CPU's temperature and whether it's being throttled due to heat.
Those M1 Macs might run cooler than a polar bear's behind but the same can't be said about those Intel chips most of us have crammed in our Macs. Thermal throttling is very much something that happens with the more powerful chips and a free open source menu bar app called Hot keeps track of whether that's happening.
A small app that's distributed under the terms of the MIT License, Hot is free for everyone with the source code available on Github. It has one job, but it does it well – Hot shows you how hot your CPU is and whether the system is throttling its speed to cope with any overheating.
That's all there is to it, really. The app shows your CPU's scheduler and speed limit as well as a graph to show the relationship between past speeds and temperatures – and it all lives in your menu bar, out of the way.
You can download Hot for free from the iMazing website. And really, why wouldn't you?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini fans in Mexico and Taiwan can now place their orders
Apple's HomePod mini is now available in two more countries, but a third will have to wait a little while longer.
Check your apps are M1-safe with this free tool from iMazing
Want to know which apps are compiled with Apple silicon in mind? Silicon will tell you and it won't cost you a penny.
Flighty's COVID-conscious update adds new cancellation alerts and more
Flighty has been updated to give fliers the tools they need this COVID-filled holiday season.
The most popular Animal Crossing amiibo cards are super expensive
There are hundreds of Animal Crossing amiibo cards, which can be used to bring specific villagers into New Horizons. Here are the rarest and most expensive ones.