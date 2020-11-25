Those M1 Macs might run cooler than a polar bear's behind but the same can't be said about those Intel chips most of us have crammed in our Macs. Thermal throttling is very much something that happens with the more powerful chips and a free open source menu bar app called Hot keeps track of whether that's happening.

A small app that's distributed under the terms of the MIT License, Hot is free for everyone with the source code available on Github. It has one job, but it does it well – Hot shows you how hot your CPU is and whether the system is throttling its speed to cope with any overheating.