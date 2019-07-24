We've known for about a month now that Jony Ive would be leaving Apple to start an independent design firm, but now documents from the US Patents and Trademark Office show that Ive filed for a trademark for the term "Lovefrom Jony".

In Ive's previous stated about leaving Apple, he did mention that Lovefrom would be the name of his new company; however, this trademark clearly shows that Lovefrom Jony will at least be apart of the new company in some capacity.

What's really interesting is these trademark documents mention goods and services that could fall under the Lovefrom Jony trademark. This list is quite extensive and covers a lot of categories such as drones, household appliances, cars, and much more.

You may remember that in Apple original statement, the company stated that Ive (along with his new company) would still be working with Apple in the future.