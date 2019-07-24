We've known for about a month now that Jony Ive would be leaving Apple to start an independent design firm, but now documents from the US Patents and Trademark Office show that Ive filed for a trademark for the term "Lovefrom Jony".
In Ive's previous stated about leaving Apple, he did mention that Lovefrom would be the name of his new company; however, this trademark clearly shows that Lovefrom Jony will at least be apart of the new company in some capacity.
What's really interesting is these trademark documents mention goods and services that could fall under the Lovefrom Jony trademark. This list is quite extensive and covers a lot of categories such as drones, household appliances, cars, and much more.
You may remember that in Apple original statement, the company stated that Ive (along with his new company) would still be working with Apple in the future.
Cupertino, California — Apple today announced that Sir Jony Ive, Apple's chief design officer, will depart the company as an employee later this year to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients. While he pursues personal projects, Ive in his new company will continue to work closely and on a range of projects with Apple.
There's still no official word on exactly when Ive is leaving Apple as the original statement only mention that his deperature would take place "later this year".