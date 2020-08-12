The new app is designed to give footballers of any ability access to world-class coaching. Designed and developed in partnership with the Chelsea FC Academy, the app uses player tracking technology to analyze player performance and create a training plan. It can focus on both technical and mental skills, as well as physical development and soccer intelligence.

Perfect Play has today announced the launch of its brand new soccer coaching app, developed in partnership with the Chelsea FC Academy.

Notably, right now, it's a great way for parents and guardians to give their children access to soccer coaching in the safety of their own home and garden.

"I grew up dreaming of becoming a professional footballer and joined Chelsea when I was six years old," says Chelsea star Mason Mount. "The training program the academy created gave me the core physical and mental skills I use every time I play. It's fantastic that all young footballers can now undertake the same training plan using Perfect Play. And the technology in the app is unbelievable!"

Striker Christian Pulisic added that "Perfect Play truly is unique", giving children access to "professional-level coaching developed by one of the best academies in the world." Fellow striker Tammy Abraham, who also came up through the academy said that it was "incredible" that the expertise and knowledge of the Academy had been put in the app and said, "I'm a big fan of Perfect Play and I wish I had this opportunity when I was starting out."

Perfect Play Product Owner Steve Didd said that creating the app had been "an incredible journey", and that they'd created "a unique product combining AR, computer vision and machine learning technologies with the proven expertise of the Chelsea FC academy."

Taking questions at a media event today, Perfect Play said they would be adding new content and updates to the app going forward depending on user feedback, for example, to add new training drills, with another 20 activities already in the works.

The new app is out now on the App Store, and is free to get started with a limited number of training games. Perfect Play Premium gives users full access to the entire program and masterclass content, as well as personal training plans for $14.99 a month. An Android version of the app is "launching soon."