What you need to know
- Apple is rolling out Safari translation to more countries and regions.
- Safari users in Brazil and Germany are reporting access to the feature.
- The feature has been missing from the Safari browser in some areas.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is rolling out Safari translation to more countries. The feature was introduced when Apple unveiled iOS 14 and macOS Big Sur at WWDC earlier this year, allowing users to translate the text on websites in the Safari browser.
The Translate app that launched on iOS 14 support eleven languages, but translation through the Safari browser has been limited to a handful of countries since launch. It appears now, however, that the feature is becoming available for users in new regions.
According to some readers of 9to5Mac, Safari users in Brazil and Germany are now able to use the translate feature.
Some 9to5Mac readers from countries like Brazil and Germany told us that the translating option is now working in Safari, which is something that has definitely changed today. I was able to confirm that the Safari translator is now working on my devices with the system region set to Brazil.
The Translate app and Safari browser now support translation between the following languages:
- Arabic
- Chinese
- English
- French
- German
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Portuguese
- Russian
- Spanish
The report goes on to say that the feature should be available on iOS devices running iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2. It is also working on Macs running with macOS Big Sur beta and Release Candidate.
