If everything goes according to the usual release cadence I'd expect Apple to announce the iPhone 13 range of devices this coming September. It's the release schedule the company tends to stick to, pandemics notwithstanding. But it sounds like there's one feature that won't be offered this time around, despite rumors that suggested it might. According to TrendForce, this year's iPhones won't have a 1TB option.

Instead, it says, the iPhone 13 lineup will top out at 512GB just like the current iPhone 12 models. That's no doubt sending a lot of spec-heads into a spin, not to mention those who need every movie they ever watched on their iPhone at all times. You know, just in case of the apocalypse.

But I'm here to tell you, dear reader, that it's all going to be OK. In fact, it's going to be more than OK – it's going to be fine. Maybe not great, or even good. But better than a problem and worse than ideal. OK? OK.

See, I made the case for 64GB being more than enough storage in an iPhone back in December 2019 and I'm standing by that 18 months later. For most people, at least. Not for people like us, though. I'll grant you that in 2021 with 4K HDR video and whatnot.

But 1TB? That's overkill. Most people don't have tons of movies and TV shows on their iPhones and most people don't have half the App Store installed like I do. Right now my 128GB iPhone 12 Pro is doing pretty great. At the time of writing, I'm using 68.2GB of storage and that includes my entire iCloud Photo library thanks to letting Photos optimize things. It also includes some big games that I installed and never actually played. but that's another story.

My point is this – I should be using more storage than most, and I reckon I probably do. I can't fill a 128GB iPhone and I can't fathom filling a 512GB one. Heck, my Mac mini has a 128GB SSD in it! I'm sure that's putting some of you into a cold sweat right about now, but I survive fine, mostly. Again, that's a story for another time though. For most, today at least, a 128GB iPhone is the best iPhone.

I find myself genuinely curious what people who want a 1TB iPhone think they're going to fill it with. That's a lot of storage space and sure, I know some people will fill it because there are always edge cases. But if there's one thing iPhone 12 mini has shown us, it's that people screaming for something on the internet doesn't mean anyone will buy it. Few people bought Apple's miniature iPhone and I very much doubt anyone would buy a 1TB iPhone, either.