Nintendo revealed the HD remake of Square Enix's Seiken Densetsu 3. It originally came out on the Super Famicom back in 1995, and is the third installment of the Mana series.

Here's everything you need to know about Trials of Mana. What is Trials of Mana?

Trials of Mana is going to be the HD remake of Seiken Densetsu 3. It is the third game in the Secret of Mana series, and it was never before released outside of Japan and the Super Famicom. The two games before this were released state-side, but not Seiken Densetsu 3. This HD remake gets rid of the old pixel art style and goes for full 3D visuals. It used to be a top-down styled JRPG, but Trials of Mana is a modernized RPG with fast-paced action. How's the story?

There are six different characters that we see in the Trials of Mana trailer, and each character has their own unique storyline. Part of their storylines reveal their origins and where they come from. We can only assume that at some point, all of these characters come together and meet. In addition to each character's plot, there is a general story behind everything. The world was shrouded in a darkness, and the Goddess of Mana drew the Sword of Mana to smite the eight monsters of destruction, also known as Benevodons. These creatures got sealed away in the Mana Stones, which then brought the realm back from destruction. But doing this caused the Goddess to grow weak, so she changed into a tree and went to sleep.

Eventually, new forces of evil wanted the power of the Benevodons to gain control of the world. War sprung up and the kingdoms became unstable. There was no longer any peace, and mana began to disappear, causing the Mana Tree to wither away. What's the gameplay like?

As the characters come together, you'll be able to compose teams of three members at a time. With your chosen three, you'll be able to cover different strategies and tactics based on each characters abilities and fighting style, giving you a bit of freedom and customization on how you want to play. While you only control one character, the other two will be controlled through AI. And since the gameplay is more action focused, you can even dodge enemy attacks.

Trials of Mana features a new leveling and skill system that is different from the original. When will Trials of Mana be available?