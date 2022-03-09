Throughout the course of your Triangle Strategy playthrough, the decisions you make both in and out of battle will earn you Conviction points. These points can be towards Morality, Utility, or Liberty. On top of making the story more engaging, these points determine which characters you can recruit and even have a major hand in determining which of the four endings you unlock at the end of the game.

What do Conviction points do?

As you make decisions in Triangle Strategy, you'll earn Conviction points. These points are important as some recruitable characters can only be unlocked by reaching a certain number of Morality, Utility, or Liberty points. Additionally, the points you accrue can determine which of Triangle Strategy's four endings you unlock.

Differences between the three choices can seem pretty similar at times, but they have subtle differences. The game doesn't tell you what kind of decision each answer leans towards, but you can guess going off of what the three Convictions stand for.

Morality: These are decisions that see situations as right or wrong, and always do what is good.

Utility: This kind of decision focuses on doing what makes the most sense logically regardless of morality.

Liberty: This way of thinking is all about making fearless and bold decisions regardless of the consequences.

Can I check my Conviction points?

Unfortunately, no. Triangle Strategy is set up in such a way that you're not supposed to be able to know what kind of Convictions you're acquiring. As such, there is no way to check and see where your points for Morality, Utility, or Liberty lie.

The idea behind this is that the game provides plenty of replay value, so you can play the game again doing different tactics and decisions to get a completely different experience. It's honestly what makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there.

How to gain Morality points