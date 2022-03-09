Throughout the course of your Triangle Strategy playthrough, the decisions you make both in and out of battle will earn you Conviction points. These points can be towards Morality, Utility, or Liberty. On top of making the story more engaging, these points determine which characters you can recruit and even have a major hand in determining which of the four endings you unlock at the end of the game.
What do Conviction points do?
As you make decisions in Triangle Strategy, you'll earn Conviction points. These points are important as some recruitable characters can only be unlocked by reaching a certain number of Morality, Utility, or Liberty points. Additionally, the points you accrue can determine which of Triangle Strategy's four endings you unlock.
Differences between the three choices can seem pretty similar at times, but they have subtle differences. The game doesn't tell you what kind of decision each answer leans towards, but you can guess going off of what the three Convictions stand for.
- Morality: These are decisions that see situations as right or wrong, and always do what is good.
- Utility: This kind of decision focuses on doing what makes the most sense logically regardless of morality.
- Liberty: This way of thinking is all about making fearless and bold decisions regardless of the consequences.
Can I check my Conviction points?
Unfortunately, no. Triangle Strategy is set up in such a way that you're not supposed to be able to know what kind of Convictions you're acquiring. As such, there is no way to check and see where your points for Morality, Utility, or Liberty lie.
The idea behind this is that the game provides plenty of replay value, so you can play the game again doing different tactics and decisions to get a completely different experience. It's honestly what makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there.
How to gain Morality points
Convictions for Morality center around doing the right thing no matter what in terms of good vs bad. You can acquire these points by doing things both in and out of battle.
How to gain Morality points outside of battle
- Choose decisions that focus on Morality.
- Persuade votes towards Morality-centered decisions.
- Upgrade the weapons and classes of characters who lean towards Morality.
- Exchange a lot of kudos for items.
- Participate in Hossabara's mock battles while at the Encampment.
- Talk to several NPCs while exploring.
How to gain Morality points in battle
- Choose to end your turn without moving or doing anything.
- Use supporting moves on your allies like healing or increasing buffs.
- Win a battle without killing all of your enemies.
- Win a battle where your team level matches the recommended level.
How to gain Utility points
Convictions of Utility center around making the most logical decisions regardless of emotion for the greater good. For example, choosing to let your friend fall in battle in order to win the round. You can acquire Utility points by doing things both in and out of battle.
How to gain Utility points outside of battle
- Choose decisions that focus on Utility.
- Persuade votes towards Utility-centered decisions.
- Upgrade the weapons and classes of characters who lean towards Utility.
- Sell items at the shop that you don't need and earn lots of money.
- Work to collect as much info and items during exploration.
- Choose to deploy fighters who are marked as "Recommended" in battle.
How to gain Utility points in battle
- Take advantage of Quietuses.
- Gather spoils.
- Weaken enemies with status conditions.
- Dispose of all enemies even if it isn't necessary to the mission.
- Win a battle where your team level is higher than the recommended one.
How to gain Liberty points
Convictions of Liberty center around making decisions without showing any fear or weakness. You can acquire these points by doing things both in and out of battle.
How to gain Liberty points outside of battle
- Choose decisions that focus on Liberty.
- Persuade votes towards Liberty-centered decisions.
- Upgrade the weapons and classes of characters who lean towards Liberty.
- Spend large amounts of money at shops.
- Use items.
- Examine several objects while exploring.
- Use fighters who aren't marked "recommended" for battles.
How to gain Liberty points in battle
- Steal items from enemies.
- Heal allies.
- Win a battle where your team level is lower than the recommended level.
What are your convictions?
If you're angling towards one of the four endings or want to unlock a specific character, then you'll want to make sure to take actions that will help you accrue the right Conviction points. Remember that both actions in and out of battle determine which points you get and there is no way to check and see what your points currently look like.
