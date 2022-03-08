During the course of Triangle Strategy's story, players will have the opportunity to encounter dozens of different playable characters, although you can only have a specific number of party members at any given time. Not to mention, the game is governed by convictions of Utility, Morality, and Liberty, so you might attract different characters to your side depending on the choices you make. From what we've been able to tell, there are 30 recruitable characters total, but it's impossible to get them all on your team within one playthrough. Here's how they stack up against each other and how to recruit them.

Triangle Strategy Character tier list As a bonus, we've started making this tier list based on our own experiences with the characters. We only have 10 characters right now, but we'll add to it as we get more experience with the other Triangle Strategy characters. So far, we've found that most characters can be useful if the player employs the right tactics and has the right dynamic set up between teammates.

Tier Character S Roland, Frederica, Anna A Erador, Hossabara B Roland, Rudolph, Hughett, Geela C Corentin D --

Character recruitment

While there are 30 playable characters in Triangle Strategy, they are unlocked in different ways. Some characters join your team based on a big story decision you make while others will only join your team if Serenoa's Conviction Requirements for Morality, Utility, and/or Liberty have been met. You earn points in these areas based on the decisions you make and the things you say throughout the course of your game. However, you cannot tell what kind of points your decisions will make nor can you check your current Conviction Requirements points at any time. This leads to a lot of replayability, which is one of the reasons Triangle Strategy is one of the best Nintendo Switch games out there. How to recruit all playable characters in Triangle Strategy