There's something weird going on with AirPods Pro right now. Or, at least, some of them. I've witnessed it myself and the best way I can describe it is a crackling sound whenever you move. And it's really, really irritating.

Let me back up a bit.

I first became aware of this issue when my wife complained of an odd sound coming from her AirPods Pro whenever she moved her jaw. I took them for a spin and sure enough, whenever I moved my jaw I could hear an odd crackling sound. It's the strangest sensation. It wasn't quite like the sound of interference, but it did sound electrical. And it was much, much worse when active noise cancelation was turned on. Some report that it doesn't happen at all when ANC is off, too.

We ultimately had them swapped out under AppleCare and thought nothing of it. I assumed it was something to do with the microphones that handle incoming sound to make the ANC work. But then I saw a squirrel or something and forgot all about it.

Then Twitter lit up with people having the same problem, or at the very least, variations on the same theme. A potential fix reared its head thanks to Nikita Goryainov of iPhones.ru, too.

I've been speaking with Nikita over email and I'm told they've been able to repeat the fix and have seen "more positive results than negative". That certainly sounds promising, so here's what you need to do.

Pay attention, it's a complicated process!

Not really – you use tape and compressed air to clear the gunk out of your AirPods Pro.

Over to Nikita.