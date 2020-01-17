TSMC HQSource: TSMC

  • Apple chipmaker TSMC says it has no such short term plans to make chips in the US.
  • That's despite reports that Washington has increased its pressure on the manufacturer.
  • It did, however, say that the feasibility of such a venture is being evaluated.

Apple chipmaker TSMC, the muscle behind Apples' A-Series chips for iPad and iPhone, has stated it has no short terms plans to make chips in the US despite pressures from Washington.

According to Digitimes:

In response to reports indicating Washington has increased its pressure on TSMC to have a plant in the US for the fabrication of high-security products, the Taiwan-based foundry said that it has no such plans in the short term but the feasibility is being evaluated.

Recently, a report from Nikkei Asian Review revealed that Washington had upped the pressure on TSMC to produce "military-use" chips in the US. According to the report, the US government is wary of potential Chinese interference in the manufacture of high-security components:

Washington has upped the pressure on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to produce its military-use chips in the U.S., in order to ensure that the world's biggest contract chipmaker can manufacture the high-security components free from potential Chinese interference, sources have told the Nikkei Asian Review.

The report notes that alongside Apple's A-Series chips, TSMC makes chips used in American F-35 fighter jets, as well as Huawei. The current administration seems to be keen to distance itself from that prospect and is seeking "to make a firm decision about producing in the US or offering another security-compatible solution before the US presidential election in November.

TSMC account for a 50% share of the world's chip foundry business.