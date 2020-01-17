Apple chipmaker TSMC, the muscle behind Apples' A-Series chips for iPad and iPhone, has stated it has no short terms plans to make chips in the US despite pressures from Washington.

In response to reports indicating Washington has increased its pressure on TSMC to have a plant in the US for the fabrication of high-security products, the Taiwan-based foundry said that it has no such plans in the short term but the feasibility is being evaluated.

Recently, a report from Nikkei Asian Review revealed that Washington had upped the pressure on TSMC to produce "military-use" chips in the US. According to the report, the US government is wary of potential Chinese interference in the manufacture of high-security components:

Washington has upped the pressure on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to produce its military-use chips in the U.S., in order to ensure that the world's biggest contract chipmaker can manufacture the high-security components free from potential Chinese interference, sources have told the Nikkei Asian Review.

The report notes that alongside Apple's A-Series chips, TSMC makes chips used in American F-35 fighter jets, as well as Huawei. The current administration seems to be keen to distance itself from that prospect and is seeking "to make a firm decision about producing in the US or offering another security-compatible solution before the US presidential election in November.

TSMC account for a 50% share of the world's chip foundry business.