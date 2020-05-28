Elago has always made neat, retro accessories for Apple products. Its latest addition puts a twist on a car that is loved by many.

The company has just launched a new case for the 1st and 2nd generation AirPods called the Mini Car AirPods Case. The case bears a striking resemblance to a Mini Cooper, and car beloved by its community.

"Bucke up and get ready for the road trip! elago brings a fun, new design for your AirPods 1 and 2. Don't leave on your trip without being properly prepared with elago's new Mini Car Case!"

Elago says that the case is built from premium silicone, provides drop protection for your AirPods, and even glows in the dark.

"Headlights and taillights glow in the dark! Not only is this case fun for everyone, it is incredibly durable and offers great drop protection. Made from premium silicone, this case was meant to last a lifetime."

Elago says that you'll still be able to access your AirPods from the case as well as charge with either a cable or wirelessly.

"Have access to all functions and features of your AirPods with the case on! Experience no issues with wireless charging or plug the lightning cable through the back license plate."

The Mini Car AirPods Case is available now for $14.99. The accessory comes in three colors: Red, Green, and Classic White. It is compatible with the 1st and 2nd generation AirPods. Elago does not say whether or not it plans to release a version for the AirPods Pro.

You can purchase the Elago Mini Car AirPods Case at Amazon for $14.99.