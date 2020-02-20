Elago has been turning out retro-style Apple accessories for a while now. From iMac-styled Apple Watch stands to iPod Classic inspired AirPods cases, the company has made a business about bringing some nostalgia to your newest devices. The company has also released a number of Nintendo-focused products as well, and its latest offering transforms your AirPods into a classic Game Boy.

Reported by 9to5Mac, elago has just launched the AW5 AirPods case which turns your AirPods into a mini Game Boy. The case is compatible with the 1st or 2nd generation AirPods and also works with wireless charging.