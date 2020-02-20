Elago Aw5 Airpods CaseSource: Elago

What you need to know

  • Elago has rolled out a new Nintendo-inspired AirPods case.
  • The AW5 turns your AirPods into a classic black or gray Game Boy.
  • The case is available now on Amazon for $12.99.

Elago has been turning out retro-style Apple accessories for a while now. From iMac-styled Apple Watch stands to iPod Classic inspired AirPods cases, the company has made a business about bringing some nostalgia to your newest devices. The company has also released a number of Nintendo-focused products as well, and its latest offering transforms your AirPods into a classic Game Boy.

Reported by 9to5Mac, elago has just launched the AW5 AirPods case which turns your AirPods into a mini Game Boy. The case is compatible with the 1st or 2nd generation AirPods and also works with wireless charging.

"Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case ... The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts ... There's a special anti-slip coating inside the cap. Please push it down completely and adjust the case to make it fit perfectly."

Aw5 Black or GraySource: Elago

It also comes with a clip so you can easily fasten your AirPods onto a belt or bag when you take them on the go. The AW5 is kind of a partner to the W5 Apple Watch stand, in case you want some Game Boy accessories for both your AirPods and Apple Watch.

The AW5 AirPods Case is available now on Amazon for $12.99 and comes in either black or gray.

