Yesterday, Apple confirmed its NFC-enabled iPhones will soon gain the ability to accept Tap to Pay payments. Having been previously rumored, it's now official that iPhones will be able to accept card payments, cutting out the need for a dedicated terminal device like those made by Square, for processing Apple Pay and other contactless transactions. Contactless payments are yet to really take off in the U.S. despite most other developed economies having embraced tap-to-pay technologies years ago. That may be about to change, though, if millions of business owners suddenly have an Apple Pay terminal in their pocket. Contactless hesitancy

Though still way behind places like Australia or the UK, contactless payments are on the rise in the U.S., partially fueled by a desire for touch-free payments in an ongoing pandemic, with a Mastercard poll pegging usage at just over half of Americans in 2020. Mobile payments specifically grew 29% in 2021, according to research by eMarketer, with Apple Pay being the dominant player at just shy of 44 million U.S. users. The firm expects Apple to add over 14 million users to this total by 2025 and for over half of smartphone owners to use mobile payments by this time. Unlike many other countries, the U.S. held on to mag-stripe cards rather than embracing the more secure (but more time-consuming) chip & PIN. Contactless later did away with the need to insert a card and punch in a pin (with a spending cap to limit abuse), but it wasn't seen as much of an upgrade in user experience over a magnetic swipe. Because of this, the adoption of contactless payments, and therefore mobile payments, has been slow in the U.S. due to a lack of desire from merchants to upgrade their payment devices to support NFC and an inability for new technologies to change old habits. When Apple Pay launched in 2014, only 220,000 merchant locations supported contactless payments. Having to upgrade payment terminals across the country is no easy feat, meaning Apple Pay was always set to be a slow burn in the U.S. "A billion pockets, y'all"

Almost eight years on, Apple Pay is now accepted at 90% of U.S. retailers according to Apple, but it's the smaller retailers that this new Tap to Pay feature stands to benefit with no need to purchase any additional hardware in order to accept contactless payments. Not all iPhone users run a business, but a lot of business owners use an iPhone. Apple has iPhones in over 1 billion pockets, as Oprah once enthusiastically proclaimed, meaning anything Apple does with the platform is notable. While not all iPhone users run a business, a lot of business owners use an iPhone. If a small business owner is contemplating taking contactless payments, or card payments for the first time, having to pay to upgrade their terminal or get a dedicated device from the likes of Square is a significant barrier to entry. The new iPhone Tap to Pay feature becomes the obvious choice since it's already built into the device they use every day. While not all of the billion-plus iPhones in use have NFC built-in, the near-field tech has been available in the best iPhone models released over the past few years. Indeed, Apple has confirmed that iPhone XS devices or newer will support the new Tap to Pay feature. Technical implementation