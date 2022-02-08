Tweetbot 7 brings the stats tab back, adds two new themes

Tapbots has released a new update to the popular Tweetbot app bringing the release number all the way up to version 7.0. The new update brings back an old feature and adds two new themes to a growing list of gorgeous options.

One of the best iPhone and iPad apps for people who would prefer not to use the official Twitter app, this new update improves Tweetbot yet further. The big new addition is actually the return of an old one — the stats tab shows how many Likes, Replies, Retweets, and more your tweets have received of late.

On top of the return of the stats tab, we also have two new themes to enjoy in Bumblebee and Hej. Both have yellow accents and look absolutely stunning on modern iPhones and iPads.

The Stats tab is back! Tweetbot 7.0 for iOS is now available. We’ve also added 2 new amazingly yellow dark themes. Get it now! https://t.co/BXgX5k9z8R pic.twitter.com/gPROLw4Pux — Tapbots (@tapbots) February 8, 2022

Tweetbot has long been my go-to Twitter app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and this new update cements its position on my Home screen. The ability to have timelines automatically sync between devices is killer and is something Twitter really ought to add to its own app, too.

Those who already have the previous Tweetbot update installed will be able to get the updated version via the App Store right now. Everyone else can download it afresh for free — in-app purchase subscriptions are available, however.