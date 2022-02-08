Tweetbot 7 brings the stats tab back, adds two new themes

What you need to know
- Tweetbot 7 is now available for download from the App Store.
- Developer Tapbots has brought the stats tab back.
- Two new yellow-accented themes have been added to the new update.
Tapbots has released a new update to the popular Tweetbot app bringing the release number all the way up to version 7.0. The new update brings back an old feature and adds two new themes to a growing list of gorgeous options.
One of the best iPhone and iPad apps for people who would prefer not to use the official Twitter app, this new update improves Tweetbot yet further. The big new addition is actually the return of an old one — the stats tab shows how many Likes, Replies, Retweets, and more your tweets have received of late.
On top of the return of the stats tab, we also have two new themes to enjoy in Bumblebee and Hej. Both have yellow accents and look absolutely stunning on modern iPhones and iPads.
Tweetbot has long been my go-to Twitter app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac and this new update cements its position on my Home screen. The ability to have timelines automatically sync between devices is killer and is something Twitter really ought to add to its own app, too.
Those who already have the previous Tweetbot update installed will be able to get the updated version via the App Store right now. Everyone else can download it afresh for free — in-app purchase subscriptions are available, however.
