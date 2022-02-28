The hugely popular Twitter app Tweetbot has received a new update, bringing the version number all the way to 7.1 And while this isn't as big as some previous updates it does add a couple of very notable improvements around notifications.

While some people still use the official Twitter app, Tweetbot is one of the best iPhone apps that takes advantage of the latest Twitter API capabilities to create an improved experience. Now, the new version 7.1 update builds on the foundation of version 7.0 by adding support for new notification types:

New Follower notifications

Quote Tweet notifications

Enable notifications when specific users Tweet

All of those require the new Background Refresh notifications to be enabled — using the old push notification system doesn't support these new types of alerts. The switch to background notifications is something to be wary of, however, with developer Tapbots pointing out that force quitting the app will break notifications and that those who have their device in Low Power Mode won't get any, either.

Tapbots lays out the following pros and cons to consider when enabling Background Notifications.

Pros: Adds support for Follows, Quotes, and user Tweet notifications. You can enable user Tweet notifications from someone's profile.

These notifications will respect mute filters. Cons: May increase battery/network usage.

Force quitting the app will stop it from functioning.

With all that in mind users will need to decide how much they want the new notifications — I know I've made the switch, but not everyone will.

The updated Tweetbot is available for download now and is well worth checking out if you've yet to sample a non-Twitter app.