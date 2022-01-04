What you need to know
- Tweetbot for iPhone and iPad has gained a new widget that shows your latest followers.
- New themes include Lavender and Wine.
- A new owl icon has been added while the profile pages have also been rejigged.
Popular Twitter app Tweetbot has received a new update on iPhone and iPad, with version 6.8 now available for download from the App Store.
With this update installed users can look forward to a new widget that shows the latest new followers, while the profile pages have also been re-worked to make it easier to read with tabs for tweets, mentions, and likes included.
In terms of aesthetics, two new themes have been added in the shape of Lavender and Wine, while a whole new icon has also been brought to the app — this one dubbed Owl.
- New profile for a New Year.
- New Latest Followers widget
- New Lavender and Wine themes
- Owl icon because Mark saw two owls on his neighbor's roof
Tweetbot is one of the best iPhone apps for reading and posting to Twitter and this latest update just improves it yet further. The update is now available for free for existing users. Not yet using Tweetbot? It can be downloaded from the App Store now and is free. A subscription is required to unlock everything, however.
While the official Twitter app is still a great option for plenty of people, using a third-party app like Tweetbot does away with things like ads. It also adds features like timeline syncing across multiple devices — something I for one couldn't begin to live without!
