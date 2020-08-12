iMore's Twitter in Tweetbot on iPhone 11 ProSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

What you need to know

  • Tweetbot for iPad now supports trackpads on iPad.
  • There's also new support for opening links in more browsers.
  • Bug fixes are also the order of the day.

Hugely popular – and for a reason! – Twitter app Tweetbot has received an update to version 5.2 on iPhone and iPad today, with the biggest change coming to the latter. Those using a trackpad or mouse will no longer need to tap the screen when using Tweetbot!

Alongside the addition of trackpad support, Tweetbot can now also open links in more browsers including Opera, Edge, and DuckDuckGo. That's a great option right now, although it shouldn't be needed once iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 ship next month. They both feature the option to select a new default web browser at the system level.

Rounding out the changelog we have the usual array of bug fixes as well as an "option to open universal/deep links in apps that support them".

Tweetbot is a $4.99 app and you'll get both iPad and iPhone versions for your money. This update is a free download for all those who already own the app, though. Tweetbot 5.2 is available in the App Store now.

