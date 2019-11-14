What you need to know
- AirFly Pro by Twelve South is now available in Apple Stores.
- You can use it to connect any 3.5mm headphone jack to Bluetooth headphones.
- It also works as a Bluetooth adapter, allowing you to stream audio to a speaker or your car wirelessly.
The new Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Transmitter is now available in Apple Stores and at Apple.com.
The latest Bluetooth adapter from the company builds on previous AirFly models, which allowed users to connect wireless headphones to devices with 3.5mm connectors, for example, the in-flight entertainment system on an airplane.
As per Apple's website:
Twelve South AirFly Pro lets you use AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with in-flight entertainment or in the health club or other situations where there's a wired jack and no Bluetooth connectivity. Simply plug AirFly Pro into the headphone jack on a plane to watch or listen with your AirPods. Or connect AirFly Pro to the treadmill headphone jack to use your Powerbeats Pro with the TV at the gym.
You can pair two sets of AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with AirFly Pro so two people can listen to the same movie, podcasts, or video game. Think of AirFly Pro as a headphone splitter for wireless headphones. With the flip of a switch, you can also send music or directions wirelessly from your iPhone to a car's AUX IN. Or you can wirelessly connect to an old speaker when you plug AirFly Pro into its headphone jack.
Not only can the AirFly Pro be used to connect for audio output, but it can also be used as a Bluetooth adapter to an AUX IN, which means you can stream music to your car stereo, or any other speaker with a 3.5mm jack. The device also supports shared listening, so you can connect two sets of AirPods or Beats to the device. The AirFly Pro comes with a built-in 16-hour battery and is charged via USB-C.
The AirFly Pro is currently available for in-store pickup and online at Apple.com.
