Twelve South AirFly Pro lets you use AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with in-flight entertainment or in the health club or other situations where there's a wired jack and no Bluetooth connectivity. Simply plug AirFly Pro into the headphone jack on a plane to watch or listen with your AirPods. Or connect AirFly Pro to the treadmill headphone jack to use your Powerbeats Pro with the TV at the gym.

You can pair two sets of AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with AirFly Pro so two people can listen to the same movie, podcasts, or video game. Think of AirFly Pro as a headphone splitter for wireless headphones. With the flip of a switch, you can also send music or directions wirelessly from your iPhone to a car's AUX IN. Or you can wirelessly connect to an old speaker when you plug AirFly Pro into its headphone jack.