Accessory maker Twelve South has announced the BackPack, a shelf that gives 24-inch iMac users somewhere to store stuff.

The shelf, which sells for $44.99, is designed to seamlessly attach to the back of Apple's latest 24-inch iMac. Once there it can be used to hold things like portable storage devices, USB-C hubs, and more. But those whose machines are visible can also put more interesting things on there — like little plants and whatnot. Why not make a feature of the back of your computer?

BackPack for 24" iMac is designed exclusively for the colorful new iMac. The sleek aluminum BackPack shelf quickly and seamlessly attaches to the back of your iMac stand. Use BackPack to declutter your desk by hiding portable hard drives and USB-C hubs behind your iMac, on top of this sturdy vented shelf. If the back of your iMac faces co-workers or customers, use the matte white shelf to display artwork, awards or a welcome sign. Clean up or dress up your workspace with Backpack

The BackPack only comes in one color, which is white, so you won't be matching it to your own iMac unfortunately. Those who still want to bag one can do so direct from Twelve South and free shipping is included in the United States. There's a 30-day return policy, too.

Apple's iMac is the best Mac for all kinds of use cases and now there's a way to keep those adapters and hubs tidy. The BackPack might be a little on the pricey side, but you can't put a price on tidiness, can you?