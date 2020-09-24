Twitter to begin testing voice DMs in Brazil

What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a brand new feature.
- It will experiment with sending voice messages over DM.
- It recently rolled out audio tweets in June.
Twitter is to begin testing a new feature which will allow users to send direct voice messages to other users, after recently announcing new audio tweets.
From The Verge:
After rolling out audio tweets for iOS in June, Twitter is now experimenting with the idea of letting people record and send voice messages through direct messages. Alex Ackerman-Greenberg, product manager for direct messages at Twitter, let me know that the company will be testing voice DMs soon. Brazil will be the first country included in that test. He shared the news... through a 20-second voice message. "We know people want more options for how they express themselves in conversations on Twitter — both publicly and privately," he said.
The feature was first noted as being in testing by Matt Navarra a couple of weeks ago and had been rumored since August after it was found by developer Alessandro Paluzzi in Twitter's code.
As noted, voice messages will be 20-seconds long and have a simple play/pause button to control received messages. The Twitter product team says it has designed an "in-line recording experience" to make sending voice messages a more natural part of Twitter conversations. There's also a 'report message' feature for the inevitable abuse this feature will likely bring.
Twitter has previously rolled out audio tweets and has come under increasing scrutiny for overlooking accessibility on its platform. In a recent interview, Twitter's design chief Dantley Davis noted Twitter now has a full-time accessibility team, and that it has changed its product development process so that accessibility is "always considered during even the conceptualization of features."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
NHS COVID-19 app released in England and Wales
The NHS has released its COVID-19 app for England and Wales, featuring risk updates for your area, venue check-in, and of course, contact tracing based on Apple and Google's exposure notification API.
Top 20 home screen customization apps hit 5.7 million downloads in 4 days
Since the release of iOS 14, the desire to customize your home screen is driving record downloads for the apps that help you do it.
Fortnite players, don't update iOS without reading this
Epic Games is warning Fortnite players over updating to iOS 14, in case a feature that temporarily removes apps to make space for the software deletes Fortnite, preventing users from reinstalling it.
Dock it up with these great stations for your MacBook Pro
Need to connect all the things to your MacBook Pro with USB-C ports? Dongles be damned. Get yourself a docking station instead!