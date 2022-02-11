Is Twitter down? It definitely isn't looking too great!

Update, Feb 11 (13:30 a.m. ET): Twitter's issue has been fixed.

Are you experiencing problems reading tweets and finding that you can't tweet to ask if it's just you? That's because it isn't and Twitter is down for a ton of people right now.

According to DownDetector, it appears that the problems began around 12:13 pm ET. Some people report that they are unable to send tweets while others say that their timelines aren't refreshing properly. At the time of writing the issue appears to be impacting both the Twitter website and its apps.