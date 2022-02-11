Is Twitter down? It definitely isn't looking too great!

What you need to know
- Twitter is down for a ton of people.
- DownDetector reports problems began around 12:13 pm ET.
- Some people are reporting being unable to send or read tweets.
Update, Feb 11 (13:30 a.m. ET): Twitter's issue has been fixed.
Are you experiencing problems reading tweets and finding that you can't tweet to ask if it's just you? That's because it isn't and Twitter is down for a ton of people right now.
According to DownDetector, it appears that the problems began around 12:13 pm ET. Some people report that they are unable to send tweets while others say that their timelines aren't refreshing properly. At the time of writing the issue appears to be impacting both the Twitter website and its apps.
I've had some luck using third-party Twitter apps like Tweetbot so that might be something that's worth trying out if you're struggling to fill the void. Tweetbot is definitely one of the best iPhone apps for using Twitter alongside Twitteriffic and an App Store full of alternatives.
It doesn't look like it's just Twitter that's having problems, either? DownDetector shows that Amazon Web Services are also having problems right now — although it isn't immediately clear whether that's related to the problem Twitter is experiencing.
Update, Feb 11 (13:30 a.m. ET) ― Twitter says it has fixed the issue that caused the outage
Twitter's fixed!
