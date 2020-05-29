Dark mode on the Twitter appSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Twitter now lets you schedule tweets on the web.
  • The service started testing out scheduling for a select group of users earlier this year.
  • Twitter's web-app has also been updated to include saving of drafted tweets and draft syncing to other instances of the web-app.

Twitter has officially announced and rolled out tweet scheduling for its web-app. Tweet scheduling is a feature that does exactly what it purports to do — it allows users to table their tweets to be sent at a specified time after being drafted and is effectively the bread and butter of many social media managers.

Before this announcement, users typically had to make use of third-party like Buffer, Tweetdeck, or Hootsuite to create scheduled tweets. Twitter making this feature native means it's more secure and accessible to native, less-savvy end-users. It's likely such tools will still remain necessary on mobile or for more complicated social media operations, however.

Twitter will also let you save tweets as drafts if you aren't ready to commit yet. Like with scheduling, this is also limited to the web-apps -— there's no cross sync to mobile apps yet.

Both features should be available immediately.

