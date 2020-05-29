What you need to know
- Twitter now lets you schedule tweets on the web.
- The service started testing out scheduling for a select group of users earlier this year.
- Twitter's web-app has also been updated to include saving of drafted tweets and draft syncing to other instances of the web-app.
Twitter has officially announced and rolled out tweet scheduling for its web-app. Tweet scheduling is a feature that does exactly what it purports to do — it allows users to table their tweets to be sent at a specified time after being drafted and is effectively the bread and butter of many social media managers.
Before this announcement, users typically had to make use of third-party like Buffer, Tweetdeck, or Hootsuite to create scheduled tweets. Twitter making this feature native means it's more secure and accessible to native, less-savvy end-users. It's likely such tools will still remain necessary on mobile or for more complicated social media operations, however.
Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020
Twitter will also let you save tweets as drafts if you aren't ready to commit yet. Like with scheduling, this is also limited to the web-apps -— there's no cross sync to mobile apps yet.
Both features should be available immediately.
