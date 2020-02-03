What you need to know
- Twitter is changing how replies appear in-line.
- They will now be indented to make them easier to see.
- The new interface is rolling out now.
Twitter says that it has "given conversations a makeover" in what may just make them easier to follow in the iOS app.
With the change in effect, users will see that replies to tweets are now indented with a line connecting them to the original message. It's a subtle change but it should make it much easier to work out which replies are to which tweets. Something the previous interface made maddeningly difficult.
You can see what Twitter has in mind in a GIF shared via the Twitter Support account.
We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020
This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI
The change is one that Twitter is making on its side, so no new app update is required. Instead, users will see the new interface appear on their devices automatically. It's rolling out now, but you might have to wait a few days for your account to have the right bits switched.
I'll reserve judgment until I've seen this in action, but I'm still not convinced it'll be enough to drag me away from third-party apps. Even if I do miss out on things like polls and cards.
Kuo lowers iPhone shipment expectations because of coronavirus impact
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reduced his iPhone shipment forecast by 10% over concerns that the coronavirus outbreak will impact the phone's production.
Apple to close its entire China operation 'out of an abundance of caution'
Apple has confirmed it is shutting down its entire operation in mainland China until at least February 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
No new Nintendo Switch in 2020
That's right folks, there will not be a new Nintendo Switch in 2020.
Accessorize your iPad mini with maximum quality
So you’ve just ordered (or are thinking of ordering) a brand new iPad mini 5 (2019): you obviously know how portable, efficient, and reliable your little tablet is, but why not dress it up for success?