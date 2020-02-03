Twitter says that it has "given conversations a makeover" in what may just make them easier to follow in the iOS app.

With the change in effect, users will see that replies to tweets are now indented with a line connecting them to the original message. It's a subtle change but it should make it much easier to work out which replies are to which tweets. Something the previous interface made maddeningly difficult.

You can see what Twitter has in mind in a GIF shared via the Twitter Support account.

We’ve given conversations a makeover on iOS. When people you follow are in a conversation, you’ll see their replies in a new way in your Home timeline.



This new layout makes it easier to see who's replying to who so you can join in on relevant conversations. pic.twitter.com/xNmnAtQFeI — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 31, 2020

The change is one that Twitter is making on its side, so no new app update is required. Instead, users will see the new interface appear on their devices automatically. It's rolling out now, but you might have to wait a few days for your account to have the right bits switched.

I'll reserve judgment until I've seen this in action, but I'm still not convinced it'll be enough to drag me away from third-party apps. Even if I do miss out on things like polls and cards.