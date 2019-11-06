Twitter for iOS has a new bug fix out, and it's a fix that you'll want to download ASAP if you've noticed your timeline refreshing at odd intervals. After users reported that their timelines were auto-refreshing while they were scrolling through them, Twitter got to work on patching the issue. And that patch is now here.

What made the refreshing particularly irritating was the fact that the timeline would also automatically scroll back to the top, losing the user's place in the process. If you're a Twitter completionist that's the kind of thing that gets very old, very quickly.

The bug fix was announce via the Twitter Support account, with CEO Jack Dorsey tweeting something he presumably thought was funny in a quote-tweet.