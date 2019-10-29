What you need to know
- Twitter for Mac has been updated for the first time since its return to the Mac App Store.
- The hopefully update shows Twitter intends to keep working on the app.
- The update focuses on bug fixes and improving existing features.
Twitter has updated its Mac App Store app for the first time since its return. The update doesn't have any new features as such, but instead focuses on fixing bugs and improving existing features in the original release.
Many of the changes are ones which so-called Twitter power users will be keen to see. Keyboard shortcuts have been improved greatly, and it's now easier to switch between multiple Twitter accounts as well. The release notes also mention that media such as videos and GIFs can now be pasted directly into the tweet composing screen, too.
But what might be the biggest deal here is the fact the app was updated at all. After its return to the Mac App Store some had wondered whether Twitter would leave the app to languish. This update, coming soon after the app's release, suggests that won't be the case. If that's accurate then we could be in for a much better time with the official Twitter app than expected.
Let's hope that's the case.
The new update is available as a free download from the Mac App Store right now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
