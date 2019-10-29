Many of the changes are ones which so-called Twitter power users will be keen to see. Keyboard shortcuts have been improved greatly, and it's now easier to switch between multiple Twitter accounts as well. The release notes also mention that media such as videos and GIFs can now be pasted directly into the tweet composing screen, too.

Twitter has updated its Mac App Store app for the first time since its return . The update doesn't have any new features as such, but instead focuses on fixing bugs and improving existing features in the original release.

But what might be the biggest deal here is the fact the app was updated at all. After its return to the Mac App Store some had wondered whether Twitter would leave the app to languish. This update, coming soon after the app's release, suggests that won't be the case. If that's accurate then we could be in for a much better time with the official Twitter app than expected.

Let's hope that's the case.

The new update is available as a free download from the Mac App Store right now.

