Twitter for Mac has been updated to bring support for Apple's TouchBar on the MacBook to the app.

Fixed: opening help center will open in browser Fixed: memory leak from conversations that get threaded together

Improved: added TouchBar support Improved: click on playback timeline of video to jump to that point of the video

We made a number of improvements to Twitter. A few highlights specific to Twitter for Mac:

As 9to5 Mac notes, this means you can now compose a Tweet using the button on the TouchBar, there's also an option to toggle between your most recent and most relevant timelines. Elsewhere, there are buttons for launching preferences, composing direct messages and viewing lists.

The support seems super-basic at this stage, but its a start and hopefully the new features are a welcome addition to Twitter for Mac. 9to5Mac also notes that it seems this update will also bring support for users who are using an iPad as a second display through Sidecar, according to the report these will no longer be blank when using the app, like the TouchBar.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.