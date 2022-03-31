A very small number of users can now no longer use Twitter on the iPhone 6, after the app dropped support for iOS 13.

As noted by 9to5Mac:

As reported by users on the web, the Twitter app has simply stopped working on the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. While you can still see some tweets on the timeline, pretty much every other part of the app no longer works. 9to5Mac was able to confirm that Twitter is indeed not working properly on the iPhone 6.

Twitter is one of the best iPhone apps for social media and connecting with people, however, it is no longer an option for those on Apple's very old iPhone 6 hardware. As the report notes, Twitter stopped supporting iOS 12 last year, meaning the current Twitter app has not been an option since early 2021. However, an older version of the app did run minus some features on iOS 12. This week, Twitter updated the app ending support for iOS 13, meaning the old app on iOS 12 doesn't work anymore.

If you have an iPhone running iOS 13, you can still use Twitter by upgrading to iOS 15 thanks to the longevity of Apple's more recent iPhones.

Apple revealed in January that 63% of all iPhones use iOS 15, and that 93% are on iOS 14 or later, with only 7% of users running an earlier version of its iPhone software.