Twitter now lets you pin your favorite DM conversations

Twitter is now allowing people to pin their favorite direct message conversations to make them easier to find in an otherwise messy collection threads.

The move, which Twitter announced via a tweet to the @TwitterSupport account, allows people to pin conversations on their iOS devices as well as the web — although there is no mention of the Mac.

Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox.



Available on Android, iOS, and web. pic.twitter.com/kIjlzf9XLJ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022

Notably, Twitter is only allowing people to pin a maximum of six different threads and it hasn't said why that limitation is in place. Thankfully, that should still be more than enough for even the heaviest of Twitter DM users, but it's such an odd number that you have to wonder what is going on.

Being able to pin conversations will allow people to keep their most important conversations at the top of the list, even if they aren't necessarily the most active. It will also be a big benefit for people who receive a lot of messages but want to ensure specific conversations remain at the top of the pile no matter what.

