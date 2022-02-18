Twitter now lets you pin your favorite DM conversations

What you need to know
- Twitter now allows people to pin their favorite direct message conversations for easier finding.
- Conversations can be pinned on iOS and on the web.
- Only a total of six conversations can be pinned.
Twitter is now allowing people to pin their favorite direct message conversations to make them easier to find in an otherwise messy collection threads.
The move, which Twitter announced via a tweet to the @TwitterSupport account, allows people to pin conversations on their iOS devices as well as the web — although there is no mention of the Mac.
Notably, Twitter is only allowing people to pin a maximum of six different threads and it hasn't said why that limitation is in place. Thankfully, that should still be more than enough for even the heaviest of Twitter DM users, but it's such an odd number that you have to wonder what is going on.
Being able to pin conversations will allow people to keep their most important conversations at the top of the list, even if they aren't necessarily the most active. It will also be a big benefit for people who receive a lot of messages but want to ensure specific conversations remain at the top of the pile no matter what.
Not yet using Twitter on your iPhone? You can download it from the App Store for free right now. It might not be the best iPhone app for reading twitter, but it's the only one that incorporates the latest features like pinned conversations and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Spotify didn't pay $100m for the Joe Rogan podcast after all — it was $200m
When Spotify splashed the cash to pick up a Joe Rogan podcast in May of 2020, reports had the deal being worth $100 million. Now, a new report says that was very much wide of the mark. About $100 million wide.
Review: Cricut's Bright 360 is a high-end lamp for all your lighting needs
The Cricut Bright 360 is made with crafters and makers in mind. But with up to 3000 lux and 95 CRI, you can use this flexible lamp for a variety of other tasks as well.
Buy the cutest case for the cutest iPhone, the 13 mini!
The iPhone 13 mini is a pretty sweet phone. How about an adorable little case to match?
Don't like Apple's Magic Keyboard? Try these alternatives.
Do you like the look of Apple's Magic Keyboard, but want something a little different? Here are the best Magic Keyboard alternatives.