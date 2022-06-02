What you need to know
- Twitter is said to be removing people from the teams that work on some of the company's biggest features.
- Spaces and Communities are two examples of features that are losing bodies, according to a report.
- The Twitter edit button is thought to be one feature that continues to be worked on.
Twitter is reportedly pulling people off teams that work on some of the company's highest-profile features and moving them onto less interesting things, including focusing on the growth of the platform.
According to a new Bloomberg report, morale within the company has been impacted by a variety of things including the proposed takeover by Elon Musk. However, one key aspect has been a redistribution of resources that has seen features like Spaces, Communities, and others losing bodies in favor of growth and personalization projects.
Executives told workers of plans to pull back resources for some long-term ambitions, including audio spaces, newsletters and communities, in favor of focusing on more immediate needs, like user growth and personalization efforts, according to people familiar with the matter. That means many employees will be shuffled within the company's consumer product group, the people said.
The Bloomberg report does note that the edit button is still very much on the Twitter roadmap, although it isn't clear if the only thing saving it is Musk's fondness for such a feature.
Musk's attention has already reportedly caused some Twitter employees to consider moving on, while recent emails that forbid Tesla employees from working from home will also have been noticed by those working at the social network.
What this means for features like Spaces and Communities in the long run isn't clear and it's possible that Twitter is just making the moves that it thinks incoming owner Musk would want it to.
Twitter yesterday confirmed that the popular Tweetdeck power user app is being killed off, although it isn't known if that's related to this latest report.
